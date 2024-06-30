Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 63,285 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,872,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.54% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $310,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

VCLT opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day moving average is $77.25. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $81.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

