Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 9,381 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.33% of LGI Homes worth $293,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,328,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,940,000 after acquiring an additional 54,606 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 674,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,878,000 after acquiring an additional 86,265 shares during the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 571,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,148,000 after acquiring an additional 65,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGIH opened at $89.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 12.36. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $141.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.91.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.30). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

