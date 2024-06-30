Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,403,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.12% of Helen of Troy worth $290,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 74.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

HELE opened at $92.74 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $143.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.88 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

