Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.13% of Choice Hotels International worth $288,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE:CHH opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.15.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.09.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

