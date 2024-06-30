Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 12-Month High at $380.26

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $380.26 and last traded at $378.96, with a volume of 198690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $377.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

