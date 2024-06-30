Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Lowered by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,116 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VUG opened at $374.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $380.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.28.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

