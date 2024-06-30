Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2613 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance
VTEI stock opened at $99.41 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.32 and a one year high of $101.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.23.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
