Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 0.0% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT opened at $58.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1787 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

