Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Hits New 52-Week High at $252.53

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $252.53 and last traded at $251.87, with a volume of 53049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.79.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

