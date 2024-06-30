Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,241,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $242.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.