Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Hits New 12-Month High at $248.75

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $248.75 and last traded at $248.49, with a volume of 11767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $247.05.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.79.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
