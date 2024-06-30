Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Hits New 12-Month High at $248.75

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $248.75 and last traded at $248.49, with a volume of 11767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $247.05.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.79.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth $40,738,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,633,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,520,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 350,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 276,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,923,000 after acquiring an additional 65,215 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

