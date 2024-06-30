Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Hits New 12-Month High at $248.75

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONEGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $248.75 and last traded at $248.49, with a volume of 11767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $247.05.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.79.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth $40,738,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,633,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,520,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 350,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 276,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,923,000 after acquiring an additional 65,215 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

