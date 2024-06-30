Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $250.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.96. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.