Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Cut by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $500.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $505.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $485.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.41.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

