Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,635,464,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,726 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $500.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $505.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $485.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

