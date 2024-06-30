Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 37,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 41,558 shares.The stock last traded at $110.83 and had previously closed at $109.70.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $837.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,394.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

