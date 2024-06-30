Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

