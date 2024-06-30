Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Hits New 12-Month High at $270.41

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $270.41 and last traded at $270.16, with a volume of 1004950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.64. The company has a market cap of $401.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,995,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.