Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $267.51 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $270.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.64.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.