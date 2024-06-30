Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Veralto were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $3,202,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $9,260,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $4,940,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $79,075,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $25,633,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Price Performance

Veralto stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.64. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

