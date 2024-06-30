Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF) Trading Down 3.9%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.91 and last traded at $22.91. 5,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 5,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Down 3.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

