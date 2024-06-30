Vicus Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Vicus Capital grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 694,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vicus Capital owned 0.72% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $31,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,176,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 620.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 98,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 85,106 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 387,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 302,672 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $44.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.18.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

