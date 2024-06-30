Vicus Capital Buys 21,734 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 103.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $268,503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,983 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,327,000.

VCSH stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

