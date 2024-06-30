Vicus Capital Buys 23,179 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vicus Capital increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,179 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vicus Capital owned 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $85,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS IEFA opened at $72.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

