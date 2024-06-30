Vicus Capital Buys 4,693 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 3.1% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $33,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $164.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.04. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

