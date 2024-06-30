Vicus Capital Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Vicus Capital reduced its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,563 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,657,000 after buying an additional 245,076 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 337,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,359,000 after buying an additional 32,459 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $322,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,634,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,820,000 after buying an additional 3,487,001 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $39.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

