Vicus Capital Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. UBS Group AG increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 317,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

AVUS opened at $90.19 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.57 and a twelve month high of $91.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average of $85.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

