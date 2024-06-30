Vicus Capital Has $1.94 Million Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,327,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,153 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22,803.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,689,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620,508 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,627,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,866,000 after purchasing an additional 825,462 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,710,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,380,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USHY stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2078 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

