Vicus Capital Has $19 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vicus Capital owned about 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $19,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.