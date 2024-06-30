Vicus Capital Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Vicus Capital trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned 1.25% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KCE. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:KCE opened at $110.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $80.19 and a 1 year high of $113.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average of $105.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.