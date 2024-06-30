Vicus Capital Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Vicus Capital cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IAU opened at $43.93 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

