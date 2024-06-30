Vicus Capital Has $5.79 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Vicus Capital raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 177,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,494,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $168.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.94 and a 200-day moving average of $167.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

