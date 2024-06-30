Vicus Capital Has $7.30 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vicus Capital owned 0.32% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,432,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,863 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,394,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,239,000 after acquiring an additional 310,317 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,875,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,831,000 after acquiring an additional 351,227 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,038,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after acquiring an additional 393,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 884,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after acquiring an additional 309,635 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

UCON opened at $24.45 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.