Vicus Capital Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,612,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,387,000 after buying an additional 1,484,395 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,372,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,427,000 after purchasing an additional 936,339 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,436,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,637,000. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 947.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 417,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,183,000 after purchasing an additional 377,924 shares during the period.

Shares of BIL opened at $91.78 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.64 and its 200-day moving average is $91.59.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

