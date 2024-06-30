Vicus Capital Purchases 104 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $18,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,154,000 after buying an additional 141,104 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of FTEC opened at $171.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.43. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $118.39 and a twelve month high of $176.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

