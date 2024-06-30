Vicus Capital Purchases 11,306 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vicus Capital owned about 0.35% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $10,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOTL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Constant Guidance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TOTL opened at $39.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average is $39.70. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $40.66.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.