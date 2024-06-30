Vicus Capital Purchases 16,950 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $39,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

