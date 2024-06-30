Vicus Capital Purchases 707 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vicus Capital increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.9% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,726 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,092,000 after acquiring an additional 383,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $500.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $453.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $505.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $485.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.41.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

