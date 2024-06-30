Vicus Capital Raises Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.30% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $10,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 58.7% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BOND opened at $91.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $93.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.12.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

