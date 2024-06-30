Vicus Capital Sells 939 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Vicus Capital decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 105,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 279,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 865,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,036,000 after buying an additional 168,398 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDW opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $36.66.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

