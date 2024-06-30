Vicus Capital Trims Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Vicus Capital decreased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 53,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 22,280 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 196,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after buying an additional 14,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

