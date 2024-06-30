Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Short Interest Update

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vidrala Price Performance

Shares of Vidrala stock opened at C$84.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$84.50. Vidrala has a 12-month low of C$84.50 and a 12-month high of C$84.50.

Vidrala Company Profile

Vidrala, SA manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Iberian Peninsula and rest of Europe, and Brazil. It provides glass bottles for oils and vinegar, beers, preserve food, sparkling wine and cider, spirits, wines, and juices, as well as for non-alcoholic beverages.

