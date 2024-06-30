Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Sells 524 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.7% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 23.7% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $656,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 85.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 109.5% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $192.38. The company has a market capitalization of $226.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

