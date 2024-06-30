Vikram Gupta Sells 257 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider Vikram Gupta sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $22,140.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,294.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vikram Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Vikram Gupta sold 259 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $23,310.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Vikram Gupta sold 258 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $24,535.80.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 1.48. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.38 and a 1 year high of $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 37.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 290.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,131,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,500,000 after buying an additional 116,276 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 67,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

