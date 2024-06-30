Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Shares Up 19.8%

Shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) shot up 19.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.70. 3,136,966 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,581% from the average session volume of 117,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Vision Marine Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 million. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 289.80% and a negative return on equity of 119.42%.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats.

