Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. The company has a market cap of $56.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.73. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.62.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

