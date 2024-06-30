Vitrolife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VTRLY) Shares Up 22.2%

Shares of Vitrolife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VTRLY – Get Free Report) traded up 22.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25. 1,158 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,058% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30.
About Vitrolife AB (publ)
Vitrolife AB (publ) provides assisted reproduction products. It also offers sperm processing, oocyte retrieval needles, micromanipulation pipettes, time-lapse systems, and evaluation tools, laser and imaging systems, IVF media and oil, embryo transfer, cryopreservation, and genomics kits. In addition, the company offers EmbryoScope and time-lapse systems; time-lapse dishes; and evaluation tools for time-lapse systems.
