VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the May 31st total of 50,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,859,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VivoPower International Stock Performance
NASDAQ VVPR opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. VivoPower International has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $9.90.
VivoPower International Company Profile
