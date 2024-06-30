VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the May 31st total of 50,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,859,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VivoPower International Stock Performance

NASDAQ VVPR opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. VivoPower International has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $9.90.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

VivoPower International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.