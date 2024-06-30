Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALDW) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.27. 8,394 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 6,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Waldencast Stock Down 3.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WALDW. Zeno Equity Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Waldencast by 4.5% during the first quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 6,247,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 269,999 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in Waldencast by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 148,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 25,757 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waldencast by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,592 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Waldencast by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waldencast by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares in the last quarter.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness industry. It engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. The company provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

