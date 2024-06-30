Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Down 0.1% on Insider Selling

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $67.71 and last traded at $67.83. 1,972,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 17,950,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.88.

Specifically, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,179.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,502,762 shares of company stock valued at $951,475,618. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $544.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.