WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 9,204 Shares

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 9,204 shares of WAM Leaders stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.27 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$11,643.06 ($7,762.04).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WAM Leaders alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 15,550 shares of WAM Leaders stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$19,826.25 ($13,217.50).

On Friday, June 21st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 15,302 shares of WAM Leaders stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$19,586.56 ($13,057.71).

On Friday, May 31st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson 19,612 shares of WAM Leaders stock.

WAM Leaders Stock Performance

WAM Leaders Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from WAM Leaders’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, May 19th. WAM Leaders’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

WAM Leaders Company Profile

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Leaders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Leaders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.